The Great River Regional Library (GRRL) had to close its 33 locations across six counties in March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like schools, libraries throughout the state were asked to quickly implement a system for students to receive materials to continue their education.
“It’s tough because at the library, our busiest time of the year is June and July and everyone went to distance learning so we had to do a pretty quick pivot in how we delivered our services,” said Executive Director Karen Pundsack. “Right away the Department of Education said public libraries should be a part of distance learning and should try to deliver curbside services to make sure kids had books in their hands.”
Pundsack presented the GRRL’s progress and new offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic to the County Board, Tuesday.
By late May, all of the library’s locations were offering curbside services, she said, which added a lot more work to the staff’s already busy day. Managing phones was another hurdle. With just one phone line coming into the library, call volumes and wait times were high, but that was addressed by adding a library hotline service.
“We subscribed to a new platform called Grasshopper, which is an 800 number anybody can call and get library services over the phone. Our staff across the region are staffing that, so you might get someone in Swanville one day and you might get someone in St. Cloud the next day,” Pundsack said.
Soon the library was able to open up to more services. Now people can use computers by appointments, there are grab-and-go services, printing and more.
Understanding that lack of internet access in the region has been a struggle for many patrons, the GRRL is using grant funding to provide library card holders with a take-home WiFi hotspot, which can be checked out for one week at a time.
“With the peacetime emergency, it expanded allowable uses for regional library telecommunication aid. So not only were we able to deploy more hotspots, we will likely be able to sustain them for quite some time,” Pundsack said.
Several locations in the region have also boosted their signal to expand WiFi access outside the building, allowing people to access the internet from their car, the parking lot, or by sitting outside the building.
“That’s another step we’ve taken to try and close that digital inclusion gap,” she said.
Another service GRRL introduced amidst the pandemic is a video streaming platform called Hoopla. People can stream videos from their home with their library card. Card holders can also access eBooks and audiobooks through the GRRL website, or call the hotline for assistance in downloading the materials.
“We’ve really got a lot of things happening in the midst of a crisis. It’s really rewarding to see how the library was able to pivot so quickly in offering the services people needed,” Pundsack said.
The library hotline can be reached at 1 (833) 438-4775, and is available Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons can also contact libraries individually through their local phone number.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.