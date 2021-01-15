Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Michael John Scholtes 49, Little Falls — In connection with a Jan. 11 incident, Scholtes has been charged with a third degree DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test.

• Rita Bendu Seekie, 41, South St. Paul — In connection with a Jan. 7 incident, Seekie has been charged with three gross misdemeanor charges of second degree DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test; third degree DWI - operate motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; and obstructing the legal process with force.

