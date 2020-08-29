Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• James Walter Birkholtz, 71, Motley — In connection with a July 24 incident, Birkholtz faces a charge for fifth degree criminal sexual conduct.
• Eric Dennis Thesing, 39, Pierz — In connection with an Aug. 2 incident, Thesing faces two counts of second degree DWI, and two misdemeanor charges for firearm possession under the influence.
• Ryan Charles Baker, 40, Little Falls — In connection with an Aug. 7 incident, Baker was charged for driving after license cancellation.
• Wendy Ann Acker, 50, Pierz — In connection with an Aug. 24 incident, faces charges for fourth degree assault and obstructing the legal process.
The court will set their appearance dates.
