Gross misdemeanor charges filed Apr 27, 2023

Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Richard Scott Greeley, 53, St. Cloud — In connection with an April 20 incident, Greeley was charged with one count of driving after cancellation.

• Timothy Prakash Lehmeyer, 37, Staples — In connection with a June 10, 2022 incident, Lehmeyer was charged with two counts of third-degree DWI.
