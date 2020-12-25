Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Daniel Stephen Cluever, 47, Royalton — In connection with a Dec. 16 incident, Cluever has been charged with one count of driving after cancellation of his license - inimical to public safety.

• Ronald William Saulter, 66, St. Francis — In connection with an Oct. 24 incident, Saulter has been charged with one count of third degree DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure.

Load comments