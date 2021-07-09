Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Christopher James Kuntz, 59, Pierz — In connection with a June 30 incident, Kuntz was charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

• Jodi Lynn Ostrowski, 48, Bowlus — In connection with a June 29 incident, Ostrowski was charged with one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process with force, and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting.

