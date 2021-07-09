Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Christopher James Kuntz, 59, Pierz — In connection with a June 30 incident, Kuntz was charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Jodi Lynn Ostrowski, 48, Bowlus — In connection with a June 29 incident, Ostrowski was charged with one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process with force, and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.