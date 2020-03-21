Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Stefan Scott Tucker, 46, Cushing — In connection with a March 7 incident, Tucker has been charged with one count of theft.

• David Allen Berg, 39, Little Falls — In connection with a March 13 incident, Berg faces two counts of third degree DWI and one count of misdemeanor domestic assault.

The court will set their appearance dates.

