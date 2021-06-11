Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Ryan Charles Baker, 31, Little Falls — In connection with a June 4 incident, Baker was charged with one count of use of financial transaction card fraud - use without consent.
• Keith Sebastian Schneider, 44, Little Falls — In connection with a June 5 incident, Schneider was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Anthony Leo Fuller, 48, Little Falls — In connection with a June 3 incident, Fuller was charged with one count of domestic abuse - violating an order for protection
• Dakota Lee Lenarz, 23, Royalton — In connection with a June 6 incident, Lenarz was charged with two counts of second degree DWI.
• Brandon Carver Bruce, 27, Hillman — In connection with a June 6 incident, Bruce was charged with one gross misdemeanor count of third degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
• Joseph John Englehart, 31, Randall — In connection with a June 5 incident, Englehart was charged with two counts of second degree DWI and one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
