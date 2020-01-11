Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Joseph John Englehart, 30, Randall — In connection with an Oct. 19, 2019, incident, Englehart faces two counts of second degree DWI.

• Jan Carolyn Ouren, 60, Little Falls — In connection with a Sept. 27, 2019, incident, Ouren faces two counts of third degree DWI.

