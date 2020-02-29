Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Laura Magdalen Bue, 59, Little Falls — In connection with a Jan. 26 incident, Bue faces a charge for criminal neglect.

• Jason David Bartle, 47, Motley — In connection with a Feb. 15 incident, Bartle faces two counts of third degree DWI.

The court will set their appearance dates.

