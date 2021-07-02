Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Kimberly Anne Duffney, 32, Buffalo — In connection with a June 22 incident, Duffney was charged with theft.

• Melanie Payne Kjellberg, 52, St. Paul — In connection with a June 23 incident, Kjellberg was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.

