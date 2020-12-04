Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Gene R. Sherman, 63, Randall — In connection with a Sept. 25 incident, Sherman has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI and one count of violating driving restrictions while in possession of alcohol or controlled substances.

• Mitchell Robert Holtz, 21, Little Falls — In connection with a July 5 incident, Holtz has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

• Anthony Robert Bendjebar, 31, Chaska — In connection with an Oct. 11 incident, Bendjebar has been charged with two counts of second degree DWI.

• Tammy Jane Eggersgluss, 50, Randall — In connection with an Oct. 20 incident, Eggersgluss has been charged with two counts of second degree DWI.

Load comments