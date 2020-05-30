Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Daniel Stephen Cluever, 47, Royalton — In connection with an April 24 incident, Cluever faces charges for driving with a canceled license.
• Levi Steven Kloos, 19, Milaca — In connection with an April 27 incident, Kloos was charged with two counts of third degree DWI and a misdemeanor for violating the open bottle law.
• Michael Donzell Mays, 30, Little Falls — In connection with a May 22 incident, Mays has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI and a misdemeanor for driving after license revocation.
The court will set their appearance dates.
