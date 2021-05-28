Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Dustin Kenneth Keehr, 40, Hillman — In connection with a May 23 incident, Keehr was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second degree DWI.

• Keith Sebastian Schneider, 44, Little Falls — In connection with an April 19 incident, Schneider was charged with one gross misdemeanor count of offering a forged check worth less than $250.

• Jessica Mae Adkins, 36, Royalton — In connection with a May 19 incident, Adkins was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second degree DWI.

