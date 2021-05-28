Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Dustin Kenneth Keehr, 40, Hillman — In connection with a May 23 incident, Keehr was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second degree DWI.
• Keith Sebastian Schneider, 44, Little Falls — In connection with an April 19 incident, Schneider was charged with one gross misdemeanor count of offering a forged check worth less than $250.
• Jessica Mae Adkins, 36, Royalton — In connection with a May 19 incident, Adkins was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second degree DWI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.