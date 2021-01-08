Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Jeffrey Dale Opatz, 49, Swanville — In connection with a Nov. 17, 2020, incident, Opatz has been charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Eric Donald Reis, 45, Royalton — In connection with a Nov. 28, 2020, incident, Reis has been charged with one count of second degree DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test and one count of second degree DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol.
• Ryan Charles Baker, 40, Little Falls — In connection with a Nov. 19, 2020, incident, Baker has been charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Zachary Jonathan Stumpf, 37, Pierz — In connection with a Dec. 6, 2020, incident, Stumpf has been charged with third degree DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test.
