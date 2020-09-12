Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Shawn Jay Ferguson, 43, Little Falls — In connection with a Sept. 6 incident, Ferguson has been charged with obstructing the legal process with force. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for fourth degree property damage.

• Amy Lynn Cook, 31, Red Lake — In connection with an Aug. 27 incident, Cook was charged with driving after cancellation.

The court will set their appearance dates.

