Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Jerry Ralph Talberg Jr., 54, Sauk Rapids — In connection with a March 8 incident, Talberg has been charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Robert Manley Graves, 50, Swanville — In connection with a March 3 incident, Graves has been charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Jeffrey Allen Weisen, 59, Brooklyn Park — In connection with a Jan. 29 incident, Allen has been charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Kevin Jeffery Stiller Jr., 32, Austin — In connection with a Jan. 2 incident, Stiller has been charged with theft.
• Chad Daniel Piekarski, 43, Little Falls — In connection with a Feb. 3 incident, Piekarski has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.
• Daniel Wayne Kruzel, 28, Upsala — In connection with a Jan. 24 incident, Kruzel has been charged with two counts of second degree DWI.
• Gerry Allen Goedker, 52, Sartell — In connection with a Jan. 18 incident, Goedker has been charged with driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
