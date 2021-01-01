Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Anthony Ray Salin, 42, St. Cloud — In connection with a Nov. 23 incident, Salin has been charged with Driving Restrictions - Alcohol or Controlled Substance Violations.
• Paul Louis Eisel, 50, Motley — In connection with a Dec. 8 incident, Eisel has been charged with Driving After Cancellation - Inimical to Public Safety.
• Tony Allan Maciej, 44, Swanville — In connection with a Nov. 21 incident, Maciej has been charged with Domestic Assault - Subsequent Violation.
• Joel Robert Tesch, 63, Long Prairie — In connection with a Nov. 20 incident, Tesch has been charged with two counts of Third Degree DWI - Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and Operating a Motor Vehicle with an Alcohol Concentration .08 or More Within Two Hours.
