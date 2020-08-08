Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Danielle Renee Hannahs, 51, Motley — In connection with a July 31 incident, Hannahs was charged for driving after license cancellation.
• Kristin Lynn Hurtig, 29, Pierz — In connection with a July 20 incident, Hurtig was charged with two counts of third degree DWI and in connection with a July 30 incident was charged with one count of third degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of fourth degree DWI.
• Curt Joseph Banach, 52, Pierz — In connection with an Aug. 4 incident, Banach was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.
• Brandon Scott Waldoch, 27, Royalton — In connection with an Aug. 2 incident, Waldoch was charged with obstructing the legal process and a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.
The court will set their appearance dates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.