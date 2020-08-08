Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Danielle Renee Hannahs, 51, Motley — In connection with a July 31 incident, Hannahs was charged for driving after license cancellation.

• Kristin Lynn Hurtig, 29, Pierz — In connection with a July 20 incident, Hurtig was charged with two counts of third degree DWI and in connection with a July 30 incident was charged with one count of third degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of fourth degree DWI.

• Curt Joseph Banach, 52, Pierz — In connection with an Aug. 4 incident, Banach was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

• Brandon Scott Waldoch, 27, Royalton — In connection with an Aug. 2 incident, Waldoch was charged with obstructing the legal process and a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.

The court will set their appearance dates.

