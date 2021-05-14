Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Luke Richard Hegna, 33, Royalton — In connection with a Feb. 20 incident, Hegna was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second degree DWI..

• Kelsey Lynn Janey, 39, Little Falls — In connection with a March 28 incident, Janey was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.

• Cori Anne Wilson, 46, Pierz — In connection with a March 20 incident, Wilson was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second degree DWI and two misdemeanor traffic violations

• Wayne Allen Kludt, 49, Randall — In connection with a March 29 incident, Kludt was charged with single gross misdemeanor counts of second degree DWI and third degree DWI, along with misdemeanor counts of driving after revocation and speeding.

• Mark Gerard Zwilling, 58, Foley — In connection with a March 8 incident, Zwilling was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.

• Stanley Francis Roketa, 57, Bowlus — In connection with a March 28 incident, Roketa was charged with one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

• Johnathan Michael Rausch, 38, Randall — In connection with a Feb. 25 incident, Rausch was charged with two counts of second degree DWI and a misdemeanor traffic violation - open bottle law.

• Debra Lynne Quinn, 60, Little Falls — In connection with a March 6 incident, Quinn was charged with one gross misdemeanor count third degree DWI and one misdemeanor account of fourth degree DWI.

• Christopher John Lardy, 39, Pierz — In connection with a March 27 incident, Lardy was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.

• Jeffrey Richard Fink, 39, Little Falls — In connection with a March 25 incident, Fink was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.

• Michael Donzel Mays, 31, Little Falls — In connection with a May 9 incident, Mays was charged with two gross misdemeanor accounts of second degree DWI.

Recommended for you

Load comments