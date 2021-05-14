Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Luke Richard Hegna, 33, Royalton — In connection with a Feb. 20 incident, Hegna was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second degree DWI..
• Kelsey Lynn Janey, 39, Little Falls — In connection with a March 28 incident, Janey was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.
• Cori Anne Wilson, 46, Pierz — In connection with a March 20 incident, Wilson was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second degree DWI and two misdemeanor traffic violations
• Wayne Allen Kludt, 49, Randall — In connection with a March 29 incident, Kludt was charged with single gross misdemeanor counts of second degree DWI and third degree DWI, along with misdemeanor counts of driving after revocation and speeding.
• Mark Gerard Zwilling, 58, Foley — In connection with a March 8 incident, Zwilling was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.
• Stanley Francis Roketa, 57, Bowlus — In connection with a March 28 incident, Roketa was charged with one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Johnathan Michael Rausch, 38, Randall — In connection with a Feb. 25 incident, Rausch was charged with two counts of second degree DWI and a misdemeanor traffic violation - open bottle law.
• Debra Lynne Quinn, 60, Little Falls — In connection with a March 6 incident, Quinn was charged with one gross misdemeanor count third degree DWI and one misdemeanor account of fourth degree DWI.
• Christopher John Lardy, 39, Pierz — In connection with a March 27 incident, Lardy was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.
• Jeffrey Richard Fink, 39, Little Falls — In connection with a March 25 incident, Fink was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.
• Michael Donzel Mays, 31, Little Falls — In connection with a May 9 incident, Mays was charged with two gross misdemeanor accounts of second degree DWI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.