Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Dustin Harrison Kaiser, 31, Little Falls — In connection with a Nov. 27, 2019 incident, Kaiser is charged with driving after license cancellation.

• Paul Lawrence Lommel, 53, Pierz — In connection with a Jan. 7 incident, Lommel faces charges for driving after license cancellation.

• Cory Daniel Vukelich, 35, Little Falls — In connection with a Jan. 4 incident, Vukelich faces two counts of second degree DWI.

Tags

Load comments