Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Nicole Marie Schafer, 36, Little Falls — In connection with an Aug. 7 incident, Schafer faces two counts of second degree DWI.

• Chad Jay Wolski, 42, Baxter — In connection with an Aug. 9 incident, Wolski was charged with once county of third degree DWI and one count of fourth degree DWI.

The court will set their appearance dates.

