Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Jerry Len Walden, 35, Little Falls — In connection with a Nov. 2, 2019 incident, Walden was charged with financial transaction card fraud.
• Jess Matthew Brenk, 33, Detroit Lakes — In connection with a Feb. 29 incident, Brenk faces charges for third degree property damage and theft.
• Ryan Charles Baker, 40, Little Falls — In connection with a May 5 incident, Baker was charged with driving after cancellation.
• Felicia Ann Cellette, 31, Waubun — In connection with a May 1 incident, Cellette was charged with two counts of second and third degree DWI, driving without insurance and driving after license revocation.
The court will set their appearance dates.
