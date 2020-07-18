Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Michael Allen Carlsen, 40, St. Cloud — In connection with a July 3 incident, Carlsen faces two counts of third degree DWI.

• Joseph Allen Lovlein, 29, Randall — In connection with a July 4 incident, Lovlein was charged with domestic assault.

The court will set their appearance dates.

