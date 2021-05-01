Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Debra Jean Scott, 64, Little Falls — In connection with a Feb. 20 incident, Scott was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI..
• Isaac Jeffrey Dammen, 23, Pierz — In connection with an April 25 incident, Dammen was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.
• Thomas Allen Bouressa, 48, Foley — In connection with a Feb. 13 incident, Bouressa was charged with a gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Lowell Jay Converse, 47, Motley — In connection with a Jan. 6 incident, Converse was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second degree DWI.
• Ronald Anthony Hanson, 52, St. Cloud — In connection with a Feb. 18 incident, Hanson was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.
• Mackenzie John Hasert, 24, Little Falls — In connection with a Feb. 20 incident, Hasert was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second degree DWI.
• Richard Gregory Henry, 31, Pierz — In connection with a Feb. 20 incident, Henry was charged with two counts of second degree DWI.
• Angelina Danielle Hodge, 33, St. Cloud — In connection with a Jan. 30 incident, Hodge was charged with one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
