Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed a gross misdemeanor complaint against the following individual:
• Jerry Ralph Talberg Jr., Sauk Rapids — In connection with a Feb. 9 incident, Talberg Jr. was charged with two counts of second degree DWI and one count of driving after license cancellation.
The court will set his appearance dates.
