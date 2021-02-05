Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Tyler James Smith, 27, Little Falls — In connection with a Jan. 2 incident, Smith has been charged with fifth degree criminal sex conduct - nonconsensual sexual contact.

• Lindsey Marie McElderry, 28, Royalton — In connection with a Jan. 18 incident, McElderry has been charged with fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child. Both charges are gross misdemeanors.

