Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Rex Paul Bachman, 62, Little Falls — In connection with a Feb. 9 incident, Bachman was charged with two gross misemeanor counts of third degree DWI..

• Nathan Todd Bode, 37, Little Falls — In connection with a Feb. 8 incident, Bode has been charged with one gross misdemeanor charge of driving after canceling - inimical to public safety, along with one misdemeanor traffic violation.

• Angelo Farias, 37, Mahtomedi — In connection with a Feb. 6 incident, Farias has been charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.

• Russell David Platz, 61, Little Falls — In connection with a Feb. 9 incident, Platz has been charged with a gross misdemeanor count of driver after cancellation inimical to public safety.

• Thomas Edward Sowada, 40, Little Falls — In connection with a May 24, 2020, incident, Sowada has been charged with one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation and two misdemeanors of fourth degree DWI.

• Vernon Daniel Virnig, 46, Little Falls — In connection with a Jan. 22 incident, Virnig has been charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.

• Aaron James Welle, 31, Brainerd — In connection with a March 18 incident, Welle was charged with two counts of second degree DWI.

• Alaina Nicole Langner, 24, Little Falls — In connection with a March 17 incident, Langner has been charged with single gross misdemeanor counts of obstructing the legal process with force and interrupting, interfering with or impeding in a 911 call.

