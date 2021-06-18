Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Christopher Kurt Denio, 47, Royalton — In connection with a June 14 incident, Denio was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Adam Wayne Mortenson, 27, Swanville — In connection with a June 11 incident, Mortenson was charged with one gross misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order, and two misdemeanors, driving after revocation and driving without proof of insurance.
• Ashley Kristiina Ward, 29, Aitkin — In connection with an April 1 incident, Ward was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.
• Justin Thomas Schumann, 29, Little Falls — In connection with a March 20 incident, Schumann was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle with an open bottle.
• Daniel Scott Leslie, 33, Frazee — In connection with a March 15 incident, Leslie was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
• Shawn Paul Karnes, 34, Little Falls — In connection with a March 7 incident, Karnes was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.
