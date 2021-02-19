Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Chad Michael Scholl, 44, Pierz — In connection with a Sept. 13, 2020, incident, Scholl has been charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI - operating a snowmobile or ATV under the influence of alcohol.

• Aaron Thomas Stumpf, 37, Little Falls — In connection with a Nov. 17, 2020, incident, Stumpf has been charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI - operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

• Samuel Snell Mogg, 39, Minneapolis — In connection with a Dec. 17, 2020, incident, Mogg has been charged with one gross misdemeanor count of third degree DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test.

• Mark Richard Medley, 58, Randall — In connection with a Nov. 3, 2020, incident, Medley has been charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI - operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

• Leonard Earl Ebinger, 64, Staples — In connection with a Dec. 16, 2020 incident, Ebinger has been charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI - operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

• Sarah Jean Mona Dubinsky, 29, Maple Grove — In connection with an Aug. 11, 2020, incident, Dubinsky has been charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI - operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

• Joseph Adam Bednar, 37, Little Falls — In connection with a Nov. 24, 2020, incident, Bednar has been charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second degree DWI - operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

• Neil Scott Kleinvachter, 33, Little Falls — In connection with a Nov. 10, 2020, incident, Kleinvachter has been charged with one gross misdemeanor count of third degree damage to property.

Load comments