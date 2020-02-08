Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Kevin Elroy Volkers, 57, Sauk Rapids — In connection with a Jan. 31 incident, Volkers has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

• Shawn Lee Peterschick, 54, Randall — In connection with a Nov. 20, 2019 incident, Peterschick is charged with one count of emergency call interruption and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.

• Stephanie Leigh Orpen, 24, Aitkin — In connection with a Jan. 1 incident, Orpen has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

The court will set their appearance dates.

