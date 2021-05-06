Jaron Gross and Ross Boser have been chosen as the May Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School for the 2020-21 school year. They were chosen by the faculty committee at Pierz Healy High School, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Gross is the son of Joel and Nicole Gross and has four siblings, Alex, Kalli, Travis and Troy.
During his high school career, Gross has been involved in speech, the fall musical, spring play, choir, band, jazz choir, jazz band, Peer Helping, WEB (Where Everyone Belongs), EPIC (Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices) and Knowledge Bowl.
Speech is a favorite activity for Gross. “I have made my closest friends in this activity and it’s made me a much better performer and person,” he said. “I’ve grown so much as a person because of my coaches and peers.”
Being a performer on stage made for a memorable experience.
“Taking my final bow as Seymour in the ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ was a big moment for me,” Gross said. “I realized it would be my last time under those bright lights, but in those lights I also saw my future and that I was on to bigger and better things.”
As far as role models, Gross said he has “probably hundreds of them.”
“I base myself off of the best qualities of those around me,” he said. “I try to emulate my grandmother’s kindness, my sister’s ability to make people laugh, my father’s work ethic, Mr. Pohland’s care for those around him and so many more.”
He said he looks up to so many people and has made himself a mosaic of their best qualities.
“Everyone knows that ‘it takes a village to raise a child.’ I think that I realized that truly for the first time this past year, when everything was so bleak. All of my teachers have been amazing role models, as well as my friends and family. I wouldn’t be who I am without each one of them,” Gross said.
Although Gross said he is a “mosaic,” teacher Iris Kolodji described him as “authentic.”
“In thinking about Jaron, a word kept coming to mind that I think encapsulates him most simply. Jaron is authentic,” she said. “His fierce authenticity shows through in everything he has a hand in. Be that speech, theater, drama or his academics, he does everything with 100% of his heart.
“Whatever community claims Jaron Gross when he leaves Pierz is a lucky one,” Kolodji said.
Gross feels his biggest accomplishment is making the people around him happy, even for just a little bit.
“Life sucks. If I can help bring some joy and laughter in the world, I’m going to do it,” he said.
Gross feels his friends would describe him as “loud and funny,” and he will miss that community of students as he heads for Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. for music education.
Boser is the son of Brian and Karrie Boser and has three siblings — Shelbie, Megan and Brittney.
Throughout his high school years, Boser has been involved in football, wrestling (captain) and baseball, as well as EPIC.
Football was one of Boser’s favorite activities.
“It was very competitive, but required a team effort to be successful and that is what was the best part of that sport,” he said. “It was a sport that allowed me to play with my friends and we were able to have success as a team.”
Being involved in sports provided Boser’s most memorable experiences during high school, as well as providing him with his greatest accomplishment.
He described that accomplishment as, “Working my way back to competing as a three-sport athlete my senior year after having a major injury my junior year.”
Boser said his parents have been his greatest role models.
“They have been my greatest role models, because I have always looked up to them and they have always been there for me,” he said.
The young man who friends would describe as someone with a strong work ethic and willingness to help anyone out that may need it at anytime, will miss seeing his friends and spending time with them on a daily basis after high school.
That work ethic is what teacher Sandy Tautges called “Perseverance.”
“Perseverance is what I think of when I think of Ross. Ross had an elbow injury that required multiple surgeries and rehabilitation. He has worked hard and persevered through this struggling event,” she said. “Ross was determined to be able to participate in his sports his senior year. His hard work and determination not only allowed him to play, he participated at a high level. Ross’s tenacity landed him a spot in the state wrestling tournament.”
Boser plans to attend St. Cloud Technical College to study HVAC.
As Students of the Month, Gross and Boser are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank
