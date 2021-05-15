Jonathan Greyblood

Jonathan Greyblood

 Morrison County Detention Center

An omnibus hearing for a Little Falls man accused of murdering his wife earlier this year has been continued for a second time.

Jonathan Samael Greyblood, 30, was initially scheduled for an omnibus hearing in late March. That was continued until May 3, however, because Greyblood changed counsel. The hearing was continued again earlier this month, and is now scheduled for 1:30 p.m., June 14, in Morrison County District Court.

Greyblood was charged on Feb. 9 with one count of second degree murder — a homicide that was committed with intent but without premeditation — and one count of second degree murder without intent while committing a felony in connection to the death of his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, on Feb. 6.

Greyblood is yet to enter a plea in district court. He remains in custody in the Morrison County Jail. His bail was set at $800,000 with no conditions and $400,000 with conditions.

