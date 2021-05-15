An omnibus hearing for a Little Falls man accused of murdering his wife earlier this year has been continued for a second time.
Jonathan Samael Greyblood, 30, was initially scheduled for an omnibus hearing in late March. That was continued until May 3, however, because Greyblood changed counsel. The hearing was continued again earlier this month, and is now scheduled for 1:30 p.m., June 14, in Morrison County District Court.
Greyblood was charged on Feb. 9 with one count of second degree murder — a homicide that was committed with intent but without premeditation — and one count of second degree murder without intent while committing a felony in connection to the death of his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, on Feb. 6.
Greyblood is yet to enter a plea in district court. He remains in custody in the Morrison County Jail. His bail was set at $800,000 with no conditions and $400,000 with conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.