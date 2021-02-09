A Little Falls man, accused of killing his wife early Saturday morning, was officially charged in Morrison County District Court, Tuesday.
Jonathan Samael Greyblood, 30, was charged with one count of second degree murder — a homicide that was committed with intent but without premeditation — and one count of second degree murder without intent while committing a felony. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment.
According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of Feb. 6, Greyblood reported to the Little Falls Police Department that his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, was missing.
Jonathan Greyblood allegedly told police that the couple had gone to a bar in Little Falls the previous evening. When the bar closed, he said they went to a friend’s residence, where he and his wife got into an argument. He allegedly reported to police that he and his wife continued to argue on their way home, at which point, he said, Jeanine Greyblood drove to Pine Grove Park to continue the argument.
Jonathan Greyblood allegedly told police that, while at the park, his wife got out of the vehicle without a coat and told him she was walking to a nearby friend’s house.
According to the criminal complaint, he told officers that she asked him to go home and get her coat. He claimed that when he returned to the friend’s residence with the coat, Jeanine Greyblood could not be located. He told police that he searched the area and, having been unable to find her, was reporting it to the police department.
Throughout the day Saturday, local law enforcement and community volunteers conducted an extensive search of the west side of Little Falls looking for Jeanine Greyblood, according to the criminal complaint.
On the morning of Sunday, Feb. 7, officers from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Little Falls Police Department went to Jonathan Greyblood’s residence and asked him to provide another statement. He was transported to the Little Falls Police Department, where a recorded statement was taken regarding his wife’s disappearance.
During the course of the interview, Jonathan Greyblood acknowledged “something bad happened to his wife,” according to the criminal complaint. He allegedly told officers that, when the couple went home from the friend’s house early Saturday morning, his wife was “yelling at him and hitting him” while they were seated in their vehicle parked in the driveway.
He allegedly told officers that he “tried defending himself by putting his hands around Jeanine’s throat, and he squeezed her throat until she went limp.”
According to the complaint, Jonathan Greyblood told law enforcement that he started doing CPR on his wife, but was unsuccessful. He allegedly told officers that he “panicked” and put Jeanine Greyblood’s body in the passenger seat of their vehicle, before driving to the Swan River Bridge on Great River Road south of Little Falls. He said he dropped her body under the bridge, according to the complaint.
Law enforcement officers went to the Swan River Bridge and located Jeanine Greyblood’s body, deceased, on the surface of the ice under the bridge. Jonathan Greyblood was then placed under arrest and transported to Morrison County Jail.
Jonathan Greyblood is being held in Morrison County Jail on $800,000 bond with no conditions, or $400,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 22.
