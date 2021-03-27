Jonathan Greyblood

Jonathan Greyblood

 Morrison County Detention Center

The omnibus hearing for a Little Falls man accused of murdering his wife has been continued until May.

Jonathan Greyblood, 30, was scheduled to appear Monday afternoon. His hearing was continued to 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 3, because he has changed counsel since the initial hearing date was set.

Greyblood was charged on Feb. 9 with one count of second degree murder — a homicide that was committed with intent but without premeditation — and one count of second degree murder without intent while committing a felony in connection to the death of his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, on Feb. 6.

At his previous appearances in Morrison County District Court, Greyblood was represented by David Buchin of Buchin Law Office in St. Cloud. He will now be represented by Susan E. Gaertner of Lathrop GPM in Minneapolis.

Gaertner, according to her profile on Lathrop GPM’s website, served as Ramsey County Attorney from 1995 - 2011 and is “accustomed to working on high-profile matters.”

Greyblood is yet to enter a plea in district court. He remains in custody in the Morrison County Jail. His bail was set at $800,000 with no conditions and $400,000 with conditions.

Load comments