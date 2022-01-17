Greenhouse work leads ag educator to Royalton FFA

Working as an agriculture teacher and an FFA adviser at Royalton High School in Royalton is a joy to Nathan Goldade.
Looking back at his own journey into the field, Goldade said it was working at the Waldoch Farm Garden Center in Lino Lakes throughout his high school and college days that ultimately led him to pursue a career in agriculture.
“I just really enjoyed seeing plants grow. How you start out with just a growing media or just dirt you have to plant seeds in and you have to water them and care for them,” he said.
One of the things Goldade did along many other teens was to work in the field where 30 acres of fresh vegetables had been planted. Weed control was a huge portion of the job, he said. But what kept amazing him was seeing the continuous growth of the different plants. At the end, there was also usually some kind of reward for their hard labor, such as tasting the sweet corn or help pick some peppers or some other vegetable.
“You get to see really the fruits of your labor, so that kind of growth is what really made it cool to me to see all the work I put in and how that product then came out afterward,” he said.
Growing up in Forest Lake, he had also been active in 4-H. Although the family didn’t live on a farm, Goldade said his family had horses and his siblings rode. In 4-H, he participated mainly in shooting sports and even went to two different national shooting sports competitions. He was also involved in performing arts.
Goldade said the teaching aspect of agriculture came from working as a camp counselor at 4-H camps.
“I really enjoyed that and those two things combined kind of brought me to agricultural education and I was referred to the University of Minnesota by some people I knew in 4-H,” he said.
Goldade graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education. He was also only one class short of completing a minor in horticulture, he said.
“I took as many plant science type classes as I could when I went to the U of M,” he said.
As Royalton High School has a greenhouse that is about a year old or so, Goldade is thrilled about being in a charge of it. This coming spring, he plans to hold a greenhouse management class, where the students will grow plants that will later be sold in time for Mother’s Day.
“I’m super excited for that,” he said.
Since Goldade wasn’t involved in FFA during his high school years, FFA has been a whole new experience for him. Not only in stepping into the role as the FFA adviser, but FFA in general, he said. However, it is an adventure he welcomes and thrives on the challenges that come his way.
“It’s been a lot of fun. I’m challenging myself to learn new things, to learn more about the different competitions, the different awards and how things are actually run,” he said.
As Goldade and the Royalton FFA students have gone to different competitions and have tried new things, Goldade said he is very thankful for the other FFA advisers. Many are genuinely willing to help, when needed.
Both he and the students also take a lot of notes and talk about what they want to do for next year. Here and there, a few good surprises come, as well, he said.
Goldade said one of the competitions they went in with no experience was dairy judging.
“We just did it for fun,” he said.
However, one of them placed really well, which only enticed them to want to learn more and to do even better next year.
“There’s a lot of structure in the way that FFA works and it can really help you to grow your leadership skills and grow your knowledge of different career areas,” he said.
While the local public high school had an FFA program during his high school years, Goldade said he and his siblings were home schooled. Looking back, had he known the lifetime benefits FFA has to offer, Goldade said he would have open enrolled in the school district to attend FFA.
“FFA really helps provide you with the steps to get where you want to be to achieve or to find your dream, whatever that might be — your career or what you want to do with life. It really has that structure to help you get there, if you use it properly,” he said.
When he isn’t working, Goldade likes to play the guitar, sing and watch television or YouTube. He is also in an archery league and shoots competitive archery just about every week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.