Maurer

The George Maurer Trio (from left): Jeff Engholm ,George Maurer and Muggsy Lauer.

All are welcome to Great River Arts Saturday, Sept. 30, to enjoy the George Maurer Trio. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m.

Three instruments and the musicians who play them. That’s all that is really need to stage an evening of fun with the George Maurer Trio.

  
