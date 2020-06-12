To the Editor:
Growing up as a farm kid from Darling, there is no greater honor than to roll up your sleeves and lend a hand when help is most needed in your community.
On June eve, I got an unexpected call, and learned that there was no candidate for office of state representative to run against the incumbent. This is an important role as it represents our local Farmer Labor District in Morrison and Todd counties within 9B. I asked what I can I do to help.
The very next morning, June 1, with the willingness of a local notary and the gracious support of a business owner next door — the needed forms were faxed down to St. Paul during the last final hours before deadline. I filed for state office. And within hours, I attended my first meeting. I appreciate your help, for without you, this wouldn’t have been possible.
No one works harder than our farmers and laborers. No one is more important than the people here who helped build these communities. Our families are important. Our businesses are important.
We deserve a seat at the table.
— Laura Wright, Little Falls
