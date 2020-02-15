From Oct. 1, 2019 to Jan. 12, Morrison County provided 730 low-income households with $486,027 in grants to heat their homes.
Karen Szczodroski said the Tri-County Action Program (Tri-CAP) has grants for all forms of heat including wood, gas, oil, propane and electric. The amount awarded is based on a household’s usage.
“This does help our elderly and disabled stay in their home because if they have a low income they receive a grant that goes directly to their primary heat costs,” she said.
Tri-CAP in Waite Park serves Morrison, Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties and most of the funding comes from the federal government, according to Social Services Director Brad Vold.
During the Board presentation Tuesday, Commissioner Randy Winscher asked whether the Energy Assistance Program can help those who need home improvements and have broken windows or leaky homes, which could result in a higher heating bill.
“They get a grant that goes on their income and their usage,” Szczodroski said. “Once that grant is gone, they can apply for crisis.”
Tri-CAP also has a program to help fix those repair issues, she said. If a household qualifies, Tri-CAP can fix their windows or even install insulation.
The crisis program is for people who run out of their first grant and still need assistance paying for their heat. There is also funding that can be used to bridge the gap for those who have electric heat but cannot pay their electric bill.
Another program from Tri-CAP allows residents to apply for grants to fix or replace an outdated furnace. Since October 2019, 20 households have utilized this service, which is only offered to homeowners, as a landlord is responsible for renter appliances.
Not only does this program help families in need stay warm during the winter, but the funding goes to local heating providers which supports the local economy, said Vold.
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved a bid from Anderson Brothers Construction in the amount of $3.29 million to complete various road construction projects near Harding and Little Falls;
• Approved a contract with Knife River Corp. for $1.98 million to work on U.S. Highway 10 east of Buckman;
• Accepted a contract to construct a new landfill cell with Pratt’s Affordable Excavating for $1.37 million;
• Authorized the payment of the 2020 annual town road allotments for the sum of $608,131;
• Approved Social Services to purchase electronic bulletin board software with Tierney not to exceed $6,700;
• Signed a letter of need for Family Revelations to open an out-patient chemical dependency facility in the county;
• Approved Social Services to hire a new elderly case manager;
• Appointed Bruce Geyer as a member of the Public Health Advisory Committee;
• Approved a second public hearing for the Monroe rezone request, to be held March 23;
• Accepted a request from Veterans Affairs to purchase flags to place in the main entrance of the government center; and
• Approved a change order request for to add an air conditioning unit, aluminum entrances and ceiling tiles to the government center construction project.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 8:30 a.m. in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.