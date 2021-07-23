Jayme Fuchs, a music teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Little Falls, sent these photos of her fifth-grade students enjoying learning how to play the ukulele.
Fuchs said her classroom received grant money from the Little Falls Education Association and Minnesota Power which helped purchase the classroom set of ukuleles.
In photo one are (left to right): Tyler Renfroe, Henry Ruby, Ryan Vogt, Carson Brady, Adrian Vazquez Montanez, Logan Gold, Lelynd Schneider, Kaden Olson, Reid Kuchinski, Joey Hanfler and Raymond Zanda.
In the second photo are fifth-graders (from left): Ryland Harakel, Skylar Okerman, McKayla Meyer, Addison Loeffler, Ameliah Kranz, Mylee Lennox, Ezabella Thompson-Keuhn, Grace Dehn, Erica Olson, Brookelynn Johnson, Morgan Johannes, Melodee Collins-Price and Ava Smith.
