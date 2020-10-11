Grandfather runs marathon for granddaughter with epilepsy

A true hero. That’s how Richard Holly of Milaca describes his 11-month-old granddaughter, Presley Holly, of Pierz. Since she was diagnosed with high risk epilepsy when she was two months old, she is literally fighting a battle for her life, he said.
For several years, Richard has run the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon. However, this year due to the pandemic, the race was done virtually. For Richard, it meant mapping out and running 26.2 miles from Milaca to Presley’s home in Pierz, Oct. 3.
“I always tell people I run because God is my purpose and then I usually have a motivating inspiration,” he said.
This year’s motivating inspiration was Presley. Her parents, Dylan and Sheila Holly said on Christmas Eve 2019, she had a seizure that lasted for about 35 minutes. After meeting the ambulance in Buckman, she was first transported to the St. Cloud Hospital and then to the Children’s Minnesota Hospital in St. Paul.
“When we got to the cities, she started having seizures back to back. They just wouldn’t stop, so they ended up putting her in a medically induced coma for seven days. It’s been a long road,” Sheila said.
Since Presley is developmentally delayed, Sheila said the doctors believe there may be more to it. At this time, she attends physical and occupational therapy once a week.
“There are a lot of appointments and trying to figure out what else there is because she isn’t able to sit up on her own. She rolls over though. She is also not able to eat on her own. It’s like she doesn’t have the strength or the control over her body like a normal person would have,” Sheila said.
Richard started running at about 7 a.m. Running the marathon without a crowd cheering runners on was definitely different. With about 300,000 spectators, many holding signs and shouting encouraging words, it all serves as a great distraction from any fatigue, aches or disheartening runners may experience. However, whenever he started feeling any of those things, he reminded himself of why he was running in the first place — for Presley and to raise awareness about epilepsy.
Richard said that every year before he starts training for the marathon, he chooses an inspiration. Thinking about Presley after she was hospitalized, how someone who had just come into the world already had to have the fight of her life, the decision to make her his inspiration was easy.
“I just said, ‘That’s it. This year when I train for the marathon, I will train for that little girl there.’ She has the marathon of her life in her. She’s going to face many challenges and I pray that God will place his healing touch on her. He gave us a very special little girl and I would do it again in a second,” he said.
Richard said he usually runs about 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. Some days as little as five miles and other days longer. About twice a month, he runs a longer distance of about 18 to 20 miles. How far he runs depends on his work schedule. He works as a corrections officer at the Minnesota Department of Corrections in St. Cloud.
In addition, he trains endurance through speed runs on the treadmill and more.
“After I warm up, I can push myself a lot harder and that gives you endurance in those later miles and to keep the time consistent.
When he trains, he likes to run without listening to any music. His mind gives him plenty of things to think about. Many times it’s a continuous communication with God, worshiping him, Richard said.
It’s pretty common for marathon runners to hit a “wall” at about the 20th mile. During the virtual marathon, Richard reached it at his 19th mile. What helped spur him on were the many encouraging signs with a photo of Presley, the family had set up at every turn.
Although this year’s runners were not issued a bib since each runner completed it on their own, Richard said he attached last year’s bib to him. However, the runners are tracked through a chip start, he said. Richard estimates he finished the marathon at about 4 hours and 23 minutes, a few minutes better than last year’s time.
Dylan and Sheila said it means a lot to them that Richard ran in their daughter’s honor and to raise awareness of epilepsy. Many times people may know what epilepsy is, but don’t always know that it’s like living with it.
“It’s like a ticking time bomb. You never know and you usually don’t see it coming,” Sheila said.
Another scary detail that was recently discovered during one of Presley’s doctor’s appointments is that many of her seizures happen internally without any outward symptoms. They know this as they were registered during an electroencephalogram (EEG).
“Like they told us, you would have never known she was still having then unless we would have had her hooked up,” Sheila said.
At this time, genetic testing is being done to give them a better understanding. To their knowledge, no one else in their family has epilepsy, she said.
Richard, who will be turning 53 in December, started running in the fall of 2012. While he did some running during his service as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps from 1986 to 1994, it wasn’t until eight years ago, he really started developing a passion for it.
He ran his first half marathon in 2014 and about two years later, he ran his first marathon. While his family encouraged him, there was also an amazement around the fact that a marathon is 26.2 miles.
“I thought he was nuts. I am in pretty good shape myself, but I couldn’t do it,” Dylan said.
Richard said that while he pushes himself to improve his time, at the same time, it’s not about that. It’s about something bigger than that.
“You’re meeting thousands of people who are from around the country, from around the world,” he said.
One very memorable moment during one of the past marathons he ran was when he saw another runner, an elderly man, who was crippled over about a quarter of a mile before the finish line.
“I stopped and asked if he was all right. He said, ‘Yes, I just can’t do it anymore.’ I reached down, grabbed his arm and said, ‘Come on, we’ll finish this together’ and we did. Sometimes it’s not about time, but just because,” Richard said.
During the virtual marathon, Richard’s wife, Jeannette, followed him by car to make sure he was doing OK. Under normal circumstances, there are aide and water stations set up during a marathon.
When he started running in the morning, Richard only expected to be greeted by Sheila, Dylan and their children, Presley and Chance, 2. However, most of the family had gathered secretly and were waiting for him at the finish line. Seeing them, along with the fact of having finished, was an emotional moment for Richard.
Once he arrived, the family hugged and congratulated him and presented him with a T-shirt, a plaque and a medal that read “Super Hero.” Overwhelmed with gratitude, he cried and transferred the medal to Presley with the words, “She is the true hero here.”
To help the Holly family with medical expenses and other costs associated with transporting her to various appointments, a Go Fund Me page has been set up for Presley. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/praying-for-presley.
