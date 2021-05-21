Leonard Francis Oberg, 43, Grand Rapids, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court May 12, to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $200 in fines for three felony convictions of first degree damage to property and one felony conviction of first degree burglary.
The sentence contains a stay of execution for the duration of Oberg’s five-year probation. If that is violated, a sentence of 82 months — six years, 10 months — at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility would be carried out.
On Feb. 2, at approximately 10:06 p.m., the Little Falls Police Department received a report of suspicious activity occurring on Riverview Drive. One homeowner called to report that a vehicle drove through her yard and was now behind another residence.
As officers were responding to the call, they received another report of a burglary at a residence a few blocks away. The victim stated that the suspect stole his car from his garage and drove southbound. The victim said the suspect then returned to his residence with the vehicle.
An officer observed the stolen and recovered vehicle parked in the driveway. There were tracks in the snow, indicating that the stolen vehicle had been driven through other yards and then returned to where it was currently parked.
The officer noted that the burglary victim’s garage door was severely damaged, consistent with someone backing up through the garage door while it was closed. The homeowner stated he and his wife were in bed when he heard a noise. He looked outside and saw their vehicle in the driveway with its lights on. He saw that someone backed through the garage door.
The victim said he confronted the subject — later identified as Oberg — in the driveway. But the suspect got into the vehicle and drove through a neighbor’s yard before returning the car at the end of the driveway and taking off on foot toward Haven Road.
After an officer spotted Oberg walking on Haven Road, he initially started to run when he noticed the squad car. He then stopped and put his hands in the air. The officer noted he showed signs of recent drug use, and he later admitted that he had recently used methamphetamine.
Oberg told the officer that he believed someone was trying to kill him. He said he drove his vehicle into the backyard of a residence, got stuck and then left to find another vehicle. He got into that vehicle and left to “try to get away from the people that were trying to kill him.”
Two felony charges of burglary and one felony count of theft were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He also received credit for 100 days of time served in the Morrison County Jail.
