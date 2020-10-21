GRA reopens with new vision amidst COVID-19

Since COVID-19 reached the United States earlier this year, non-profit organizations across the United States have had to figure out what their next step will be. Great River Arts (GRA) in Little Falls is no different.
After having been closed to the public for nearly five months, Executive Director Michelle Kiley said GRA reopened its doors, Sept. 9. While visitors can tour the front and main galleries, only 24 pe
ople at a time will be allowed inside the building in order to remain socially distanced. As the safety of visitors, members, artists and staff is a priority to GRA, all visitors will be required to wear a mask, Kiley said.
Before the non-profit art organization was forced to close sometime in mid-March in response to the pandemic and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’ order, the staff at GRA has been working hard to determine what kind of presence they want GRA to have in the community during COVID. A lot of the time during the closure was spent curating artists to feature in the galleries.
“Most of our work with GRA is planned ahead, sometimes as far out as a year, with classes, performances and art shows. When COVID happened, we ended up halting everything we had planned and had to come up with new things to offer the community and to decide whether we were open to the community or not,” she said.
One of the things GRA offered was virtual resources related to youth and adult art education, free YouTube tutorials, movement, dance, art and more.
Different themes were also added online and gave different local artists the opportunity to share their art in a virtual format. Artist Heidi Jeub of Little Falls created several as a part of an installation she called, “Far Away/So Close: Old Friends and New,” that were inspired by conversations she had with different individuals about what it feels like during COVID. That installation was concluded in September, Kiley said.
The decision to temporarily the initially scheduled artists’ exhibits temporarily was decided mutually between GRA and the artists, Kiley said. Whenever an artist is featured, there is also a certain expectation, such as for an artist reception to be held. Traditionally, it gives the visitor and potential buyers the opportunity to the view the art and to visit with the artist. Hors d’oeuvres are also commonly served.
Kiley said Jeub was able to hold a small reception with more than 40 people attending in groups of two. While no food was served at the reception, she had the opportunity to give her artist talk.
For the month of October, Randy Asseln of St. Stephen and Bev Gold of Pierz are featured at GRA. In his statement at the installation, “Minnesota on Canvas,” Asseln said that in past years he had seemingly been too distracted with providing for and raising his family that it was only recently he discovered his talent for photography.
“I have recently discovered that God has given me the ability to see and capture, through photography and printing, the beauty of his work all around us,” he said.
Asseln uses a combination of photography, digital processing and printing and does all of his own printing on canvas in his studio. One of his favorite artworks includes creating landscape and landmark prints.
“I just love being outdoors seeing and capturing the beauty of sunrises and sunsets,” he said.
An artist reception will be held for Asseln at GRA, Saturday, Oct. 31, from noon to 2 p.m.
Gold calls her installation at GRA, “Eye Candy: You’ll know it when you see it!”
Favoring acrylic paint, Gold continuously seeks to learn more, improving her skills and challenging herself with new techniques and styles. As a natural progression, it has led her to find new and inspiring subjects, she said in the artist statement at GRA.
“Whether I find my inspiration seen along the road, traveling in other countries or fascinating photos, it stimulates my creativity while it influences my art. You might say I ‘follow my nose’ to whatever the next challenge may be,’” she said.
An artist reception will be held for Gold at GRA, Saturday, Oct. 24, from noon to 2 p.m.
During COVID, GRA plans to continue to enrich the community by providing art and other creative outlets for residents as well as those passing through.
One way is through hosting a variety of art education whether completely in person or through a hybrid model. Kiley said she anticipates in person classes will be introduced more while the participants remain socially distanced.
Moving forward, the public can also expect a different exhibit being featured monthly. GRA is also hosting the creative contest with the deadline for submission of entries set at Oct. 31. This year’s custom theme is tied to the “Winter Wonderland Lights Tour,” and is called “Gift (City/Season) of Lights.”
“We’re looking for two craft artists (or two groups) to complete a temporary, seasonal display in our front gallery and a neighboring business,” Kiley said.
The temporary installation would then be exhibited from Nov. 26 to Jan. 5, 2021. The winners will also receive a $500 or $250 creative stipend.
In the past, GRA, as a non-profit art organization, has relied on donations, grants and the proceeds from various events to finance its presence in the community. Because of the lack of funding, Kiley has had to let go of several employees. Before COVID, GRA had eight. Now when it has reopened, they are down to three, she said.
While the community and the artists support the way GRA has done in the past with dinner theaters, comedy shows, concerts and more, Kiley said it just isn’t feasible anymore to stay afloat.
“Everybody would like us to continue what we have done in the past, which is a good thing because it means they are appreciated, it isn’t practical at this time though. The next 12 months we will pilot and test some new things that we haven’t done in the past to help support us financially,” she said.
One way people can support GRA besides donating directly, is by purchasing items in their consignment gift store on site. It features a variety of artwork and crafts made by more than 50 local or Minnesota artisans.
GRA is currently open to the public Wednesday - Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.greatart.org.
