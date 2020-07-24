By Saturday, July 25, Minnesotans will be required to wear a face covering in all public indoor spaces, as designated by Executive Order 20-81 signed by Governor Tim Walz, Wednesday.
According to the order, a face covering must be worn in indoor environments that are open to the public including restaurants, bars, retail settings, public transportation, places of worship and polling places. They may be temporarily removed when eating or when you have to show your face for identification purposes.
The covering must cover the nose and mouth completely, and a variety of options are acceptable including disposable or cloth purchased or homemade masks. However, the order states that mesh masks, masks with a vent or any hole is not acceptable as it does not limit particles from the lungs effectively.
Businesses are required to enforce the mandate for employees and customers, with limited exemptions, such as the ability to work alone.
“Until there is a widely available vaccine, wearing a mask is one of the best tools we have for limiting the spread of COVID-19 and its harmful impacts,” said Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “Masking up when heading out, along with practicing social distancing and other preventive measures, are extremely important and will help us slow the spread of the disease so we can do more of the things we all want to do. As we’ve learned more about the virus, the science is increasingly clear that wearing masks significantly cuts the risk of spreading the disease from one person to another. Even if you are confident you don’t have serious illness, remember that without showing any symptoms you could pass the infection along to someone who is at high risk of severe illness or death. No one wants to take that chance with a friend or loved one.”
Mask requirements were imposed in the cities of Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Mankato and St. Cloud prior to the governor’s order. Minnesota joined 30 states across the country, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico in issuing a face covering requirement. And, after initially speaking out against face coverings, President Trump has voiced support for wearing masks.
“COVID-19 has impacted every corner of our state and every aspect of our lives,” Walz said. “But as Minnesotans always do during tough times, we come together and we take care of one another. And right now there’s no better way to demonstrate our Minnesotan values than by wearing a mask. By combating the spread of COVID-19, masking will help protect our neighbors, keep our businesses open, and get us on track to return to the activities we love.”
Minnesota did see a brief period where cases of COVID-19 did not increase, but in the past week cases have been on the rise. July 20 saw the largest single-day increase in cases in seven weeks and positive results as well as deaths are still being reported.
Some individuals with a medical or mental health condition, a disability or those under the age of 5 are exempt from the order. It is highly discouraged that children under the age of 2 wear a mask, due to risk of suffocation as they may not be able to remove the mask on their own.
The MDH and Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) plan to distribute masks to underserved communities and businesses across the state.
Deb Boelz, president/CEO of the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce, said the Chamber will provide free masks to business members starting Monday, July 27.
“Wearing a making is the quickest path to reopening our economy,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove.
“By wearing a mask, Minnesotans are helping keep businesses and communities open. Masks are more than just a courtesy – they are essential to protecting employees and customers.”
While Walz said he hopes people will voluntarily comply with the Executive Order, an individual can be charged with a petty misdemeanor and fined up to $100 for violating the mask mandate. Businesses face more serious penalties, a possible misdemeanor charge, 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for lack of compliance. Attorneys may also seek civil penalties from businesses who are in violation of the order.
Morrison County had 74 positive cases of COVID-19 July 23, with 64 no longer in quarantine. Most of the cases in the county are in those 18 to 29, with 21 positive results, followed by those in their 40s, at 16 positive cases. Eleven people in their 30s tested positive, eight people under 17, seven in their 50s, six in their 60s, three in their 80s and two people in their 70s tested positive for COVID-19. Only one death has been reported in the county.
“We support what the doctors and researchers indicate and that wearing a mask is an effective step we can take to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. It can also greatly reduce the risk of infection when combined with washing our hands and social distancing,” said Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold.
MDH reported 48,721 total positive cases of COVID-19, July 23, with 763 new cases and nine newly reported deaths.
The majority of positive testing people, 42,524, no longer need to be isolated.
Total deaths reached 1,561 with hospitalizations nearing 5,000 total. As of July 23, 107 patients were in the hospital.
MDH noted that not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, and that the data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.
For information on the mask mandate, visit mn.gov/COVID19.
