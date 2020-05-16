Justin Lee Gomez, 31, Virginia, was charged with felony fifth degree possession of a controlled substance in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stems from a May 12 incident when an officer made a traffic stop and found the driver, identified as Gomez, did not have a valid driver’s license.

While searching the vehicle, a second officer allegedly found what appeared to be methamphetamine in a pillow.

The substance allegedly field tested positive as 3.18 grams of methamphetamine.

If convicted, Gomez could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

