Golfing keeps Little Falls woman active and healthy

When Dee Hanowski, 91, of Little Falls went golfing, Oct. 26, she decided to wear a light green jacket she’s had for many years, but seldom wore. Affected by age and past usage, the back of the jacket had faded, she said.
Before Hanowski and her regular playing partners, Allyson Lundeen and Pat West, began their game, she told me she would really like to have another hole in one before she retired from golf. Although Hanowski had no plans of retiring from playing golf at the time, the “Golden Girls” were mighty surprised and thrilled when Hanowski managed to do just that on the par 3, 127 yards, third hole using a driver at the Little Falls County Club.
Hanowski’s first hole in one occurred April 9, 2010, at the same golf course, at the par 3, 141 yards and at the sixth hole while using a driver. Hanowski said it wasn’t until a neighbor gave her the newspaper clip she had saved and kept on her refrigerator from when Hanowski had her first hole in one, she realized she had worn the same green light coat then, as well.
“I’m not throwing that one away now,” she said.
Hanowski said it wasn’t until she retired in 1992, from a more than 40-year-long nursing career that she started playing golf. It was an activity she and her late husband, Douglas, could do together. He had already retired several years before her. They had two lessons in golf, then moved on from there and learned as they played.
While Hanowski joined the women’s league, Douglas tried out the senior league once and discovered it wasn’t his cup of tea. Eventually, he stopped playing golf altogether, she said.
“He said he quit because he couldn’t beat me anymore,” she said.
Looking back to when they first started learning how to play golf, Hanowski said the hardest part was to learn all the rules and regulations around the sport. But as time went by, the better they became.
At first, Hanowski said she wasn’t sure about joining the women’s league. She didn’t think she was good enough. A friend who was in the league reassured her that she was definitely ready for playing in the league.
There are many things Hanowski likes about playing golf. Besides being outside, getting fresh air and reaping the health benefits from the exercise, she loves the camaraderie among the players. Playing with the league and her teammates has also given her the opportunity to get to know people more and form several friendships.
Hanowski estimates that there were about 50-60 teams in the women’s league last year. While one is held in the morning, a second league meets in the evening. Since Hanowski is retired, she plays in the morning league.
“It seems like more people who work during the day are in the evening league,” she said.
When it comes to playing golf, Hanowski said she can be quite competitive. She usually stays focused on the task at hand at the same time as she is socializes.
Reminiscing about her first hole in one in 2010, Hanowski said when she and three other players were locating their golf balls, she couldn’t find hers anywhere. It was simply nowhere to be found — that is, until one of her friends checked the hole. The same thing happened at her hole in one this year, she said.
Hanowski still has the golf ball from her first hole in one displayed in her home. She saved the second ball, as well. Peculiarly enough, she said, it was a white golf ball she had found on the golf course a few days earlier and decided to try.
Hanowski plans to continue to play golf as long as her health allows her to.
When she isn’t playing golf, Hanowski likes visiting with her children and grandchildren. She and Douglas had eight children — Mary, Terri, JoAnn, John, Pat, Paul, Sue and Steve. Tragically, Terri died in 1992, from complications that stemmed from being hit by a car when she was crossing the street when she was about 10 years old. The car, Hanowski said, was unable to stop in time because of icy road conditions.
Hanowski also has 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, whom are all her pride and joy.
She loves watching a variety of sports. Several of her grandsons play baseball, including three who played for the Sobieski Skis when they won the state championship earlier this year. It’s also great to see her grandson, Joey Hanowski, who is a hockey coach at the Little Falls Community High School, in one way continuing in the footsteps of her husband. Douglas started the hockey program in Little Falls, she said.
Reading mystery novels is another passion of Hanowski’s. She likes borrowing books from the local library and it isn’t unusual for her to stay up reading until 2 a.m. once she finds a good book that is hard to put down.
When she isn’t able to get her exercise in through playing golf, Hanowski frequently visits the Anytime Fitness center in Little Falls to work out. Keeping active helps her ability to keep moving, despite having had both of her knees replaced and surgeries on both shoulders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.