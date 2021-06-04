The rising mercury in the thermometer, for many, means more time on the links.
This is no ordinary year for the Little Falls Country Club. The golf course was officially founded in 1921, making this the 100th summer of golf in Little Falls.
Though the official anniversary isn’t until July 16, a summer of celebration kicks off in earnest June 12, with the annual Little Falls Golf Extravaganza. Now in its 14th year, the event acts as a fundraiser to provide funding for course improvements and support the needs of high school girls and boys golf along with youth programs.
Started by former Little Falls Community High School Golf Coach Al Bauman, the extravaganza has raised close to $200,000 to date.
“There’s a lot of volunteers that have worked on the extravaganza committee, and there’s a lot of volunteers that come out and do work on their own — not with our committee — but they come out and work on the course,” said Dick Culshaw, a former LFCHS girls coach and 55-year member of the club.
According to Golfers Organized for Little Falls (GOLF), which puts on the extravaganza in cooperation with the Little Falls Golf Course Extravaganza Committee, between 70 and 90 young golfers have taken part in youth programs during the past several years. They have ranged in age from 2 - 17.
Each year since 2008, the course has benefitted from funds raised during the Little Falls Golf Extravaganza. The money has gone toward the purchase of lawn mowers and golf carts, a cart path paving project, support for the local high school and youth programs and a grill for the comfort station, to name a few.
“The investment made in the youth and high school golf programs will continue to be our top goal, as the young boys and girls in this community are making positive steps toward active and popular golf programs, therefore keeping our kids off the streets and on the greens,” read a statement by GOLF, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
The improvements that have resulted from the extravaganza are the continuation of an effort that has been ongoing, basically, since the beginning.
According to a 2017 article by Minnesota golf historian and Star Tribune Copy Editor Joe Bissen, the original nine holes were designed by William D. Clark, known for being the architect of several courses around the state — most of which are in the Twin Cities metro area. Bissen said further renovations were completed in 1930 - 1931 by Tom Vardon, the son of six-time British Open champion Harry Vardon and designer of about 40 courses throughout England and the upper Midwest.
Discussions about expanding the course to 18 holes were held as far back as 1930, according to Bissen. That idea wasn’t realized until 1975.
Another early addition to the course was the construction of a clubhouse. That is now home to The View Restaurant, which bills itself as the only restaurant in Little Falls where diners have a view of the Mississippi River.
Culshaw has played on both the nine-hole and 18-hole versions of the course. He recalled when, prior to the expansion, 20-foot wire fences were erected on both sides of the driving range. This was to try and prevent balls from getting onto the 7th and 9th fairways.
He also recalls several of the characters who have graced the links in Little Falls since his arrival in 1966. Characters like Louis Lafond, who was the superintendent of the course when Culshaw first arrived.
“He used to come out in Bermuda shorts and knee-high black socks and jump on the mowers,” Culshaw said. “They were gang mowers at that time. They used to sharpen those babies by hand. Louis was doing that when I first came to town.”
He was there when Jim Dahl, who designed Eagle’s Landing in Fort Ripley and Pine Ridge in Motley, oversaw the expansion as superintendent at the time.
Culshaw also recalls some of the great golfers who have shown their mettle in Little Falls, such as multiple -time Canadian Cup — men’s league — champions John Beaty, Rich Weigel and A.J. Kluver.
“He was a phenomenal golfer, and he was club champ for many, many years in a row,” Culshaw said of Kluver. “He was a guy who could get up and down from the city dump, meaning that no matter where he hit it on the course, he could get his next shot on the green.”
The course was also the home of a state champion high school team when, in 1998, as head coach, Culshaw led the Flyer girls to a Class 2A title. Katie Brenny was the individual champion that year, as well. Brenny narrowly missed being a two-time state champion. As a junior, she finished as runner-up, just two strokes behind future U.S. Women’s Open Champion Hilary Lunke — then Homeyer — of Edina.
Other members of the 1998 title team included: Abby Owen, Liz Meschke, Sammi Swenson, Sarah Owen and Katy Herold, according to Culshaw.
“I had good girls,” he said. “I just got out of the way and let them play.”
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a multi-part series celebrating 100 years of golf in Little Falls.
