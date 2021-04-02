To my fellow community members, I know many of you are thinking about the upcoming school referendum and considering how you will vote. I asked some neighbors and friends how the referendum will affect them, and why they support it. With their permission I’m sharing part of two of those conversations.
1) To my neighbor in the farm community: How does the upcoming school bond question affect your farm business?
“Agricultural land has historically paid a large part of school building projects. However, the Minnesota Legislature passed an Ag2School tax credit that will pay 60% of the new taxes on land classified as agricultural. The credit increases to 70% in 2023 and remains there for the life of the bonds. Sure, my taxes will be higher if the referendum project is approved, but the renovations and additions to our school buildings is so much greater in value than the repair option if the referendum fails. Our neighboring farmers are taking advantage of the credits, why not us? That’s good value for my farm and our community and we support the bond project.” — Jace and Mythanne Thompson.
2) To my neighbor who owns rental property: How will the upcoming school plans affect your rent prices?
“Rents are based on all the expenses to operate an apartment building. Taxes are a small portion of the total expense. Some apartments have an annual rent adjustment and some adjust as financial conditions change. These adjustments factor in future changes for taxes, utilities, repairs and capital improvements. The largest risk for any rental business is vacancy, so a modern school in the community is important to attract and keep tenants. The tax increase for the bond project for the Staples/Motley District will raise our cost per apartment by a few dollars a month, but I support the project because it’s time to invest in an updated building for the kids in our towns and the families who rent our apartments.” — George Ramsey, Ramsey Apartments, Staples.
Most folks in the community know me as the guy who owns the Car Wash and Laundry in Staples. As a business owner, I need to stay on top of my direct costs and weigh the return on investment for repair of old stuff or new improvements. That’s also how I look at the school options. If the school buildings need over $21 million of repair without upgrades, but we can get upgrades and updates for $64 million, isn’t the upgrade the best option?
I trust our school board members to do the best not only for the school, but for the community we all share. I believe they have put the best option before us. My neighbors and I see the value of a new building and are willing to do our part to support our school and community.
Early voting is open, and Election Day is on April 13. Let’s get the most value for our tax dollars and invest in our community. Now is the right time to vote “Yes.”
Mike Gold is a business owner in Staples.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.