In the past month, Minnesotans have shown off their generosity as local communities support each other in countless ways through the COVID-19 global pandemic. At the same time, many nonprofits across the state have had to cancel long-standing fundraising events, while also juggling increased demand for their critical services. That’s why GiveMN is partnering with the Office of Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, as well as nonprofits and schools across Minnesota, to host #GiveAtHomeMN May 1 – 8.
#GiveAtHomeMN is a weeklong virtual fundraising event taking place on GiveMN.org. Hosted by GiveMN, the Minneapolis-based nonprofit behind the annual Give to the Max Day, #GiveAtHomeMN will raise funds and build awareness for nonprofits and schools through one week of collective giving.
“When Minnesotans face tough times, we consistently come together to help build each other up,” said Walz. “Generosity is part of our shared culture. I am asking that we all give generously to nonprofits and schools, which strengthen communities in every corner of our state.”
“Nonprofits and schools provide a safety net for our communities during this crisis and all year round, and many of our smaller community-led organizations have less than three months’ reserve in their budget,” said Jake Blumberg, GiveMN’s executive director. “They are only able to continue their mission-driven work thanks to generous donors, and we’re asking Minnesotans to give as they are able to help organizatons’ essential work continue.”
Donors making gifts as part of #GiveAtHomeMN will have the chance have their generosity boosted thanks to $68,000 in bonus grants, made possible through support from the Bush Foundation and U.S. Bank. GiveMN will award these grants through 200 random “Golden Ticket” drawings from donations made — $250 will be awarded every hour May 1–8 and $2,500 will be awarded at the end of each day of the campaign. GiveMN recommends donors give early and give often to increase their chances of winning a Golden Ticket for their organization.
Additionally, GiveMN will be donating its proceeds from the platform processing fee from March through May 2020 as a rebate back to the Minnesota nonprofits and schools raising money on GiveMN.org.
In addition to bonus grant sponsors Bush Foundation and U.S. Bank, GiveMN thanks the outreach partners of #GiveAtHomeMN, including the Office of Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, ICF Next, ClearChannel Outdoor and Mightycause.
To learn more about #GiveAtHomeMN and search for and support the causes you care about, visit GiveMN.org.
