Finally, Gov. Tim Walz got something right in his response to the pandemic. He decided to leave it up to local school boards to decide how public and charter schools will re-open this fall. He provided state guidance from public health officials, but let the situation on the ground locally be the final factor.
I have been saying all along that Minnesota is much too big geographically to use the one-size-fits-all approach that Walz insisted upon. He apparently got hung up on his “One Minnesota” campaign theme.
The Walz approach to school re-opening sets five levels of guidance for local districts. The levels are determined by the number of new COVID cases per 10,000 population in a county over a rolling two-week period. If a county has 0-9 new cases, then he recommends classroom teaching resume as normal.
With 10-19 new diagnoses, normal elementary school would continue while secondary schools would go to a hybrid model of, say, alternating days of instruction in the classroom with distance learning via computer.
With 20-29 new cases, all students would go hybrid.
With 30-49 new cases, elementary students would continue on the hybrid model, while high schools would move to full distance learning.
With more than 50 cases, all students would learn remotely.
As of last Monday, the schools in 44 of the state’s 87 counties would have opened with classroom instruction, as usual. In an additional 28 counties, elementary students would have gone to school as always, while secondary students would follow a hybrid model.
In 11 of the 15 remaining counties, all students would have been on the hybrid model. In only four counties would it have been recommended that elementary students go hybrid while secondary students learn only through distance learning.
Those four counties, Murray, Pipestone, Red Lake and Rock, have a combined population of only 31,000, but had a spike of 99 new cases collectively. Red Lake County has the third fewest people in Minnesota, so each individual case diagnosed there, raises its COVID/10,000 factor by about three. It had seven new COVID cases in the two weeks ending Aug. 1. The numbers are so small, that it’s hardly a contagion, but at least the plan gives the local school board the flexibility to determine the local risk.
That’s not to minimize the concern. Regardless, if the indications from earlier this year with outbreaks in meat-packing plants as a predictor, the spike will be relatively short-lived, and the students could yet return to everyday school in September. In Central Minnesota, Benton, Cass, Mille Lacs, Morrison and Todd counties could have opened normally. Crow Wing, Kandiyohi, Stearns and Wright would have had secondary schools on the hybrid model.
The decision on how to re-open schools is difficult. While the debate over the COVID response has become politicized nationally, the only thing that truly should matter to educators is what the conditions are locally. A poll by Education Minnesota, the teacher’s union, found that 80% of members did not want to return to in-school instruction. However, that concern may be skewed because 72% of COVID-19 cases are in only eight counties that have 57% of the state’s population.
As with snow days, parents do not have to send their children to school if they think it endangers them. The difference with COVID is the school then has to provide distance learning.
Bumps likely will occur along the way. With each positive diagnosis, every person the COVID patient came in contact with may be quarantined for 14 days. If faculty members become ill, administrators may be scrambling to find substitutes willing to come in.
We hope that, as Walz said, the decisions are “data driven” by the facts within the community, and not fears alone. Distance learning does not work as well as classroom instruction. In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem said 20% of the students never logged in this spring after the schools closed. Lack of broadband access is also an issue in some areas.
Most importantly, schools are the first-line reporters of child abuse. In a July 31 congressional hearing, Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., noted that alcohol sales are up 25% and drug overdoses have increased 18% since the economic shutdown began. Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, acknowledged that keeping the schools shuttered has severe unintended consequences. Most reports of child abuse come after a teacher notices a student at school; such reports dropped markedly after the schools closed. Many children depend on the schools for nutrition as well.
Plus, in this era when all things political are being viewed through a racial prism, any reopening plan adversely affects minorities the most. Blacks in Minneapolis, for example, have an average household income of only 44% that of whites. Affluent parents can afford to hire a tutor to help their children through hybrid or distance learning. Low-income parents can’t. That will only increase future income disparity.
Communities that adhere to the recommended practices of mask-wearing, washing hands thoroughly and often, and staying out of crowds stand a better chance of keeping their schools open. Interscholastic sports, even with football and volleyball moved to spring, seem problematical unless the county COVID spreads involving both schools are in the lowest tier. Let local circumstances dictate.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
